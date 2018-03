Training Tip: Adolescent Behavior

?

In our weekly training tip brought to us by our friends at the Humane Society of Western Montana, trainer Jean Biggins shows us how to keep teenage dogs like Wesley, from breaking years of good behavior by jumping up and mouthing."Wesley is just about a year old. Like many teenage dogs, he knows the basics, but forgets them," Biggins said. "A lot of times we'll recommend people turn away when a dog jumps up because they want your attention, however teenage dogs turn it into a game."Biggins said when you greet your dog, start by encouraging them to sit when they try to jump. If they get excited, and start to jump up, don't give them anything. Make them sit, give them something appropriate to play with and reward them. Focus on giving them the right thing to play with, and discourage them from behaviors like mouthing and jumping up."I go to greet him, I have a toy ready, I encourage him to sit, give him the toy, and reward him when he plays with it," Biggins said.Wesley was adopted last week, but plenty of other animals at the humane society are up for adoption. To find out how you can bring one home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana