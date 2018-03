Training Tip: Overcoming Fears

In our training tip of the week, the Humane Society of Western Montana shows us how to help your dog gain comfort with something that makes them nervous. Trainer Jean Biggins helps pitbull mix, Tucker overcome his fear of going into a crate."Whenever our dog is nervous of an object, whether it be the stairs or a slippery floor, we want to use desensitization training to help them overcome that," Biggins said.For example, Biggins paired the scary crate with hot dogs to help Tucker overcome his fear.She said not to force your dog to do something they're afraid of, but lure them and reward them when they make progress. Biggins said they'll slowly creep further and further into the crate, up the stairs, or make progress on whatever their fear might be.Biggins said it could take days and even weeks to help your dog overcome their fear. If your dog isn't responding to your training, you can call the humane society's free behavior advice line to speak with a behavior professional and get tips specific to your dog. You can contact them by email behavior@myhswm.org or call 549-9295.Tucker found a home last week, but the humane society has dozens of other dogs and cats up for adoption. To find out how you can adopt, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana