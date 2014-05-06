Training Tip: Respond To Name

It's time for our training tip of the week from the folks at the Humane Society of Western Montana. Trainer Jean Biggins and Rambo address a frequent question the humane society gets from dog owners. It's how to teach your dog to respond to their name.

"We have a behavior help line, where people can call about their pets behavior. A frequent question is, 'how do I get my dog to focus on me outside?'" Biggins said. " What we want to do is teach our dog if they respond to their name, they're going to get a reward."

Biggins said start by taking your dog to a place with some small distractions. When they get a little distracted call them by their name. If they don't respond, use noises to get their attention.



Biggins said you want to avoid saying their name over and over if they're distracted, because you want them to respond right away. If your dog is too distracted, you can start inside, and them move to a harder environment where there's more distractions and noises.

Rambo and all of the other animals at the humane society are up for adoption. If you're interested in giving one a home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana.

