Catholic Leaders Excited About Canonization Sunday

Pope Francis is preparing to canonize Popes John XXIII and John Paul II to sainthood Sunday.



Hundreds of thousands of Catholics all over the world are expected to head to the Vatican for the ceremony.



This is an exciting time for all Catholics all over the world because the two popes are recent in the Church’s history.



Both popes reached out to people outside the Catholic Church all over the world, which Catholic leaders said makes this canonization even more exciting.



“Pope John XXIII wrote the first encyclical that was written to the whole world. Normally when a pope writes an encyclical he writes it to the Church,” said Father Leo Proxell, Holy Rosary Parish pastor.



The Catholic Church canonizes saints after the death of people they feel lived holy lives.



Often it takes several years after the person’s death.



