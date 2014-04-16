Fatal Crash on Frontage Road in Bozeman

One woman is dead, following a crash on Frontage Road in Bozeman on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Valley Center Road.

Authorities on the scene said that woman, who was driving a Subaru Outback, died at the scene. They said that she was in her 30's. A man, who was driving a Dodge Ram, was transported to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.



Emergency officials have closed off the intersection at this time and traffic will be delayed.

