Training Tip: Come When Called

We bring you the training tip of the week, brought to you by our friends at the Humane Society of Western Montana. This week trainer Jean Biggins and Bosco bring us "how to come when called."

"This is one of the hardest things, because when they come when called they're ignoring everything else that's going on. It's very important to practice and build proper foundation for skill before you have to use it in real life," Biggins said.

Biggins said to use these steps to get teach your dog to come when called.

1. Put your dog on a leash, and stand a few feet away from it.

2. If your dog won't stay, you can put a treat on the floor to occupy them for a few moments.

4. Back up and then call the dog's name.

5. When they come you want to reward them for 15 seconds straight.



"You want it to be the best reward, because it was such a good thing to do," Biggins said.

Biggins said to be sure to use body language to encourage them to come to you.

Like all of the animals at the humane society, Bosco is up for adoption. If you're interested in adopting, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana.