Training Tip: Reward Markers

In our partnership with the Western Montana Humane Society professional trainer Jean Biggins and the 6-month-old hound Rocky showed us how to use reward markers with our dogs.

"A reward marker is a sound that says yes, you did the right thing and a treat is coming. A lot of us do that by saying 'good dog'," Biggins said.

Biggins said a common reward marker you can use with your dog is a clicker. She said you can also use words like good or yes.

To use the reward marker, Biggins said you simply pair it with food, so your dog is conditioned to know that sound means food.

Then, when they do what you like, for example, sit, you use the reward marker the instant they do what you asked.

"That makes it very clear to your dog food is coming, 'you did the right trick', it makes a very clear communication tool for learning new things," Biggins said.

Rocky and a his friends at the Humane Society are all up for adoption. If you're interested in bringing a pet home, head to the Humane Society of Western Montana.