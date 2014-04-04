UPDATE: Minuteman Helicopter Crash Lands

There was no fire, the helicopter just landed on its side, Minuteman Aviation officials say. Two people inside walked away unhurt.

No one is injured after a fire forced a helicopter down at the Minuteman Aviation hangar at the Missoula Int'l Airport.

Airport officials say Minuteman has been conducting flight training over the last couple of days, but could not confirm if the fire was on board the ship or instead a small grass fire near the hangar.

Minuteman Aviation say the helicopter went down, no one was hurt and no fire was visible.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more.

