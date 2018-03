Crews are on scene fighting a grass fire on west Mullan Rd. and Schmidt Rd.

Missoula City Fire Dept. staffers say their department is assisting Missoula Rural Fire Dept. in fighting the fire.

They say the fire started on private property after a burn got out of control.

No structures are threatened.

Access to the fire is limited and fire crews say they had to cut through locked gates to get down to it.

We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.