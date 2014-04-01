Florence Clinic Under Investigation for Prescription Practices

Local, state and federal agencies raided a Florence medical center on Tuesday, after a two year investigation into the doctor's prescription writing practices.

The doors are closed, and caution tape surrounds the well-known Florence medical clinic, Big Creek Family Medicine and Urgent Care, as a search warrant is carried out by agencies including the DEA, Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Missoula's drug task force, and the state's Division of Criminal Investigation.

"A lot of people are involved in this investigation. Obviously, it starts here in Ravalli County. These folks are here in support of that investigation, and are part of it," Hoffman said.



The investigation revolves around Doctor Chris Arthur Christensen, the founder of the medical facility. For the last two years crews have been keeping close tabs on his prescription writing practices.

"The execution of the search warrant obviously will lead to further information, and as we have more information, we'll make it available to the community," Hoffman said.

The clinic's website says Dr. Christensen opened the facility almost 10 years ago in Victor and had to expand to Florence as it got positive feedback from the community. While there is little information available right now, we do know that District Court Judge Jim Haynes issued the search warrant.

"We do know this is going to be a great concern to this community, especially those members of our community and the Missoula community who are patients," Hoffman said.

He said no charges or arrests have been made. Hoffman said the clinic will remain closed for the rest of the investigation and patients should go elsewhere for medical care.

"We urge them if they have medical care needs to go to the closest ER or make other medical arrangements. It will take a few days to sort this out," Hoffman said.



We have made several attempts to contact Dr. Christensen, but those attempts were not successful. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at (406) 375-6650.