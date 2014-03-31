Training Tip: Don't Jump

If you are bringing in spring with a new dog or puppy, The Humane Society of Western Montana lends you a hand in teaching a basic, yet essential, command that will keep your pup from jumping up.



Rather than allowing the dog to jump, they suggest you direct his attention to another task. For example, you could teach sit.

Take a piece of kibble or treat, put it in front of the dog's nose, lift up, and get her back end to go down. After you've done it a few times with the treat, you can get rid of the treat. Then you can throw in the word "sit" the next time.



