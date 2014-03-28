Friday's Evening Headlines: Graham Sentenced; Malmstrom - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Friday's Evening Headlines: Graham Sentenced; Malmstrom Commander Resigns; Gov. Declares Moment of Silence

Here are some stories making headlines Friday evening around the region:

Jordan Graham is Sentenced to 30 Years - Jordan Graham was sentenced today to a little over 30 years in Federal Prison. Judge Donald Molloy handed down a 365 month sentence with a 5 year supervised release. http://bit.ly/1lplFhI

Malmstrom Top Commander Stanley Resigns - Malmstrom Air Force Base commander Col. Rob Stanley has resigned, following recent cheating allegations at the Great Falls base. http://bit.ly/1lsFnJt

Thompson Gets 70 Years - The man who killed his great grandmother could spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Robert Thompson to 70 years in prison. The prosecutor asked for 75 years, while the defense wanted 50 years. http://bit.ly/1o9sJAV

UPDATE: Court Documents Implicate Man Shot By Police In Several Spokane Robberies - 30-year-old Stephen Corkery was shot and killed by Spokane police Wednesday night at a home on the corner of Grace & Maple in north Spokane. Corkery was shot after police say they gave several commands to come out of the home, when he did police say he did so holding a firearm and advanced towards police. http://bit.ly/1i2ky1Y

Gov. Inslee Declares Moment of Silence for Landslide Victims - Gov. Jay Inslee is calling for a moment of silence on Saturday in honor of the Oso mudslide victims, those still missing, and the many grieving families. http://bit.ly/1plbauS


 


 

 

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.