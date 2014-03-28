Friday's Evening Headlines: Graham Sentenced; Malmstrom Commander Resigns; Gov. Declares Moment of Silence

Here are some stories making headlines Friday evening around the region:

Jordan Graham is Sentenced to 30 Years - Jordan Graham was sentenced today to a little over 30 years in Federal Prison. Judge Donald Molloy handed down a 365 month sentence with a 5 year supervised release. http://bit.ly/1lplFhI

Malmstrom Top Commander Stanley Resigns - Malmstrom Air Force Base commander Col. Rob Stanley has resigned, following recent cheating allegations at the Great Falls base. http://bit.ly/1lsFnJt

Thompson Gets 70 Years - The man who killed his great grandmother could spend the rest of his life in prison. A judge sentenced Robert Thompson to 70 years in prison. The prosecutor asked for 75 years, while the defense wanted 50 years. http://bit.ly/1o9sJAV

UPDATE: Court Documents Implicate Man Shot By Police In Several Spokane Robberies - 30-year-old Stephen Corkery was shot and killed by Spokane police Wednesday night at a home on the corner of Grace & Maple in north Spokane. Corkery was shot after police say they gave several commands to come out of the home, when he did police say he did so holding a firearm and advanced towards police. http://bit.ly/1i2ky1Y

Gov. Inslee Declares Moment of Silence for Landslide Victims - Gov. Jay Inslee is calling for a moment of silence on Saturday in honor of the Oso mudslide victims, those still missing, and the many grieving families. http://bit.ly/1plbauS







