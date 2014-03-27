Jordan Graham's Request to Withdraw Guilty Plea Denied - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jordan Graham's Request to Withdraw Guilty Plea Denied

Judge Donald Molloy has denied Jordan Graham's attempt to withdraw her guilty plea.

Tuesday evening, her defense team filed a motion to withdraw this plea, accusing the government of once trying to make the case a first-degree murder crime by requesting a life sentence in prison for Graham.

They said this is a sentence fit for a first-degree offender and the prosecution has polluted the pre-sentencing process.

Graham's sentencing hearing now continues and we will bring you the verdict as soon as we have it.

