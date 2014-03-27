Jordan Graham is Sentenced to 30 Years

Jordan Graham was sentenced today to a little over 30 years in Federal Prison. Judge Donald Molloy handed down a 365 month sentence with a 5 year supervised release.

Eight days after Jordan Graham married Cody Johnson, she texted a friend she was having second thoughts about tying the knot.



On July 7, Johnson was reported missing, and his body was recovered in Glacier National Park five days later when Graham notified a park ranger.



As an investigation ensued, on July 16, Graham allegedly admitted she'd pushed Johnson off a cliff after they'd been arguing, but only after first fabricating a story that Johnson had fallen while hiking with friends.



Johnson's friends said Graham seemed cold and calculating in the wake of her new husband's death.



"My gut was she had involvement in the process, I know there was a point in the situation where Jordan could have done the right thing. Even if it was an accident, the right thing wasn't done. So now, we're trying to pursue what the right thing is."

Graham's trial concluded in December of 2013 where after four days of testimony, 22-year-old Jordan Linn Graham pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Missoula federal court.

She admitted to pushing husband 25-year-old Cody Johnson off a cliff near the Loop trail on July 7, saying it was a split-second decision in the heat of an argument.

But she has told many stories about Johnson's death, initially lying to friends, family and federal investigators trying to pin his disappearance on other people.

Many who have come forward after the trial say they still question Graham's latest version of the truth.

In her trial witnesses described Graham as, "Naive, immature, socially inept, shy, quiet and unable to relate well to adults. She is deeply religious... and lived at home with her parents until the night of her wedding."