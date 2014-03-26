Wednesday's Evening Headlines: Naked Juice Changes Label; Montan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wednesday's Evening Headlines: Naked Juice Changes Label; Montana Prepared for Zombies; Latest Landslide Numbers

Here are some stories making headlines Wednesday evening around the region:

Naked Juice Changes Removes "All Natural" From Label - The parent company of Naked Juice made the changes after consumers discovered it contains ingredients made from formaldehyde. http://bit.ly/1dtuX9w

Montana Only 6th Best-Prepared for Zombie Apocalypse - A new study re-affirms what many Montanans have long-since known: in case of a zombie apocalypse, undead, cannibal fiends stand no chance in the Big Sky state. http://bit.ly/1jKWphG

Man Suspected of Stealing Explosives Returned to Montana - 32-year old Budd James Nesius was arrested in Colorado last month on a charge of possession of stolen explosives. He was booked into the Yellowstone County Jail on Tuesday. The jail's website shows there's no bond for Nesius. http://bit.ly/1eS0XTv

Off-Duty Stevens County Detective Involved In Fatal Shooting Near Rice, WA - Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Craig Chamberlin says one man is dead following a shootout in Stevens County. http://bit.ly/1jwPEUQ

Officials Sort out Number of Missing From Landslide - Authorities say they expect to soon have an updated number of the people believed missing following a massive, deadly Washington state landslide. http://bit.ly/1flxDl5

 


 

 

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.