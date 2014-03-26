Wednesday's Evening Headlines: Naked Juice Changes Label; Montana Prepared for Zombies; Latest Landslide Numbers

Here are some stories making headlines Wednesday evening around the region:

Naked Juice Changes Removes "All Natural" From Label - The parent company of Naked Juice made the changes after consumers discovered it contains ingredients made from formaldehyde. http://bit.ly/1dtuX9w

Montana Only 6th Best-Prepared for Zombie Apocalypse - A new study re-affirms what many Montanans have long-since known: in case of a zombie apocalypse, undead, cannibal fiends stand no chance in the Big Sky state. http://bit.ly/1jKWphG

Man Suspected of Stealing Explosives Returned to Montana - 32-year old Budd James Nesius was arrested in Colorado last month on a charge of possession of stolen explosives. He was booked into the Yellowstone County Jail on Tuesday. The jail's website shows there's no bond for Nesius. http://bit.ly/1eS0XTv

Off-Duty Stevens County Detective Involved In Fatal Shooting Near Rice, WA - Spokane County Sheriff's Office spokesman Deputy Craig Chamberlin says one man is dead following a shootout in Stevens County. http://bit.ly/1jwPEUQ

Officials Sort out Number of Missing From Landslide - Authorities say they expect to soon have an updated number of the people believed missing following a massive, deadly Washington state landslide. http://bit.ly/1flxDl5



