Tuesday's Evening Headlines: Graham Withdraws Plea; Murder-Suicide; 14-Year-Old Suspected in Murder

Here are some stories making headlines around the region Tuesday evening:

Jordan Graham Tries to Withdraw Guilty Plea - Jordan Graham's defense team files a motion to withdraw her guilty plea just two days before the 22-year-old Kalispell woman is set to be sentenced for the murder of her husband, Cody Johnson. http://bit.ly/QdD8ge

Police Look To Son And Daughter In Alleged Murder-Suicide - Two people are dead and their children may have seen it all go down. Kalispell police got a call after midnight from a man saying his dad had shot his mom and was going to turn the gun on himself. http://bit.ly/1j0CqNh

Smart Phone Home Security Might Not Be Secure - Controlling your home security from your cell phone seems like a convenient way to keep your home safe, but experts, including the co-owner of Alarm Service, Inc., are now saying it could give thieves easier access to your home. http://bit.ly/1j11e83

State Psychiatrist: Spell Manipulated Other Patients - A state psychiatrist says a Colorado man seeking to avoid trial in the killing of a Montana teacher manipulated other patients and was duplicitous with staff at Montana State Hospital during a competency evaluation. http://bit.ly/1l2uyuI

Coeur d'Alene Shooting: 14-Year-Old Suspected In Murder Of Father & Brother - Detectives arrested Eldon G. Samuel III, 14, for two counts of 1st Degree Murder. He used a handgun, shotgun, knife and machete in the attack on his father and brother. http://bit.ly/1mtOsSj

Hanford Workers Taken to Hospital After Smelling Chemical Vapors - Several Hanford workers have returned to work after a chemical vapor scare at a Hanford tank farm. http://bit.ly/1du4jxM


 

 

 

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

