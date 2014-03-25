Tuesday's Evening Headlines: Graham Withdraws Plea; Murder-Suicide; 14-Year-Old Suspected in Murder

Here are some stories making headlines around the region Tuesday evening:

Jordan Graham Tries to Withdraw Guilty Plea - Jordan Graham's defense team files a motion to withdraw her guilty plea just two days before the 22-year-old Kalispell woman is set to be sentenced for the murder of her husband, Cody Johnson. http://bit.ly/QdD8ge

Police Look To Son And Daughter In Alleged Murder-Suicide - Two people are dead and their children may have seen it all go down. Kalispell police got a call after midnight from a man saying his dad had shot his mom and was going to turn the gun on himself. http://bit.ly/1j0CqNh

Smart Phone Home Security Might Not Be Secure - Controlling your home security from your cell phone seems like a convenient way to keep your home safe, but experts, including the co-owner of Alarm Service, Inc., are now saying it could give thieves easier access to your home. http://bit.ly/1j11e83

State Psychiatrist: Spell Manipulated Other Patients - A state psychiatrist says a Colorado man seeking to avoid trial in the killing of a Montana teacher manipulated other patients and was duplicitous with staff at Montana State Hospital during a competency evaluation. http://bit.ly/1l2uyuI

Coeur d'Alene Shooting: 14-Year-Old Suspected In Murder Of Father & Brother - Detectives arrested Eldon G. Samuel III, 14, for two counts of 1st Degree Murder. He used a handgun, shotgun, knife and machete in the attack on his father and brother. http://bit.ly/1mtOsSj

Hanford Workers Taken to Hospital After Smelling Chemical Vapors - Several Hanford workers have returned to work after a chemical vapor scare at a Hanford tank farm. http://bit.ly/1du4jxM





