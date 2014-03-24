Monday Evening's Headlines: Mudslide Death Toll Rises; Briggs Pleads Not Guilty; Bear Attack Survivor

Here are some stories making headlines around the region Monday evening:

Briggs Pleads Not Guilty to Five Felonies - A convicted sex offender, who escaped the Gallatin Co. Law and Justice Center, pleaded not guilty to the five felonies he faces. http://bit.ly/1nVhk7R

Man Survives Bear Attack - A Cody man is alive today because he survived a bear attack. Elk hunter Dan White said the big male bear was just a foot away from his face, when he saved his own life. White's story is good to remember, as grizzlies emerge from their dens now. http://bit.ly/1fcIvS3

Rwandan Genocide Survivor Speaks in Lewistown - Immaculee Ilibagiza survived by hiding in a tiny bathroom for 91 days with seven other women, and shares her story of perseverance, faith, and forgiveness in her best selling autobiography, "Left to Tell." http://bit.ly/1hVm9GP

Deadly Mudslide: Dozens Missing; 14 Confirmed Dead - Authorities say the death toll from a massive landslide in Washington state has risen to 14. Snohomish County sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Monday search and rescue crews discovered an additional six bodies. Dozens of people remained unaccounted for. http://bit.ly/1nVEvia

Kennewick Woman Among Missing In Snohomish County Landslide - The search continues for victims and survivors after Saturday's mudslide in Snohomish County. Kennewick woman Amanda Lennick just moved to the area a week before according to friends we spoke with today. It is believed electricians, a plumber and a Dish Network technician were at her home working when the slide happened. http://bit.ly/1lickbu