Monday Evening's Headlines: Mudslide Death Toll Rises; Briggs Pl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Monday Evening's Headlines: Mudslide Death Toll Rises; Briggs Pleads Not Guilty; Bear Attack Survivor

Here are some stories making headlines around the region Monday evening:

Briggs Pleads Not Guilty to Five Felonies - A convicted sex offender, who escaped the Gallatin Co. Law and Justice Center, pleaded not guilty to the five felonies he faces. http://bit.ly/1nVhk7R

Man Survives Bear Attack - A Cody man is alive today because he survived a bear attack. Elk hunter Dan White said the big male bear was just a foot away from his face, when he saved his own life. White's story is good to remember, as grizzlies emerge from their dens now. http://bit.ly/1fcIvS3

Rwandan Genocide Survivor Speaks in Lewistown - Immaculee Ilibagiza survived by hiding in a tiny bathroom for 91 days with seven other women, and shares her story of perseverance, faith, and forgiveness in her best selling autobiography, "Left to Tell." http://bit.ly/1hVm9GP

Deadly Mudslide: Dozens Missing; 14 Confirmed Dead - Authorities say the death toll from a massive landslide in Washington state has risen to 14. Snohomish County sheriff's spokeswoman Shari Ireton said Monday search and rescue crews discovered an additional six bodies. Dozens of people remained unaccounted for. http://bit.ly/1nVEvia

Kennewick Woman Among Missing In Snohomish County Landslide - The search continues for victims and survivors after Saturday's mudslide in Snohomish County. Kennewick woman Amanda Lennick just moved to the area a week before according to friends we spoke with today. It is believed electricians, a plumber and a Dish Network technician were at her home working when the slide happened. http://bit.ly/1lickbu

 

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

