Friday's Evening Headlines: Mysterious Death, Montana Not Enforcing Energy Rules, March Madness

Here are some stories making headlines Friday evening around the region:

Hamilton Man Denies Murder Charges in Mysterious Death - A Hamilton man denies accusations he stomped and beat a friend to death, after the man supposedly smelled his wife's hair. http://bit.ly/1kQCSxB

Federal Commission Says Montana Isn't Enforcing Federal Rules - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Thursday the Montana Public Service Commission and NorthWestern Energy have not been enforcing federal renewable energy regulations. http://bit.ly/1oI37rS

Carroll Saints Head Coach is a March Madness Expert - It's finally that time of year for March Madness. Who doesn't love this time of year? The upsets, the downfalls, and the passion all combine for a really excellent display. http://bit.ly/1iMgipX

Breaking Bad Actor Stops in Billings to do Standup Comedy - Steven Michael Quezada, also known as Agent Steven Gomez from AMC's Breaking Bad is in the Magic City for some standup comedy. http://bit.ly/1inoMmp

Zags Defeat OSU, Advance to Round of 32 - In a game that saw a non-overtime NCAA Tournament record 61 fouls recorded, the No. 8 Gonzaga men's basketball team defeated No. 9 seed Oklahoma State 85-77 in the Tournament's second round at the Viejas Arena in San Diego Calif. on Friday, Mar. 21. With the win the Zags will advance to the third round and face No. 1 seed Arizona on Sunday, Mar. 23. http://bit.ly/1dyJQCb

Leaking Tank Cleanup at Hanford to Begin by September 1st - The Washington State Department of Ecology has directed the federal government to begin removing radioactive waste from a leaking double-shell tank at Hanford by Sept. 1, 2014. http://bit.ly/1dyK64a





