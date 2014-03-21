Friday's Evening Headlines: Mysterious Death, Montana Not Enforc - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Friday's Evening Headlines: Mysterious Death, Montana Not Enforcing Energy Rules, March Madness

Here are some stories making headlines Friday evening around the region:

Hamilton Man Denies Murder Charges in Mysterious Death - A Hamilton man denies accusations he stomped and beat a friend to death, after the man supposedly smelled his wife's hair. http://bit.ly/1kQCSxB

Federal Commission Says Montana Isn't Enforcing Federal Rules - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Thursday the Montana Public Service Commission and NorthWestern Energy have not been enforcing federal renewable energy regulations. http://bit.ly/1oI37rS

Carroll Saints Head Coach is a March Madness Expert - It's finally that time of year for March Madness. Who doesn't love this time of year? The upsets, the downfalls, and the passion all combine for a really excellent display.  http://bit.ly/1iMgipX

Breaking Bad Actor Stops in Billings to do Standup Comedy - Steven Michael Quezada, also known as Agent Steven Gomez from AMC's Breaking Bad is in the Magic City for some standup comedy. http://bit.ly/1inoMmp

Zags Defeat OSU, Advance to Round of 32 - In a game that saw a non-overtime NCAA Tournament record 61 fouls recorded, the No. 8 Gonzaga men's basketball team defeated No. 9 seed Oklahoma State 85-77 in the Tournament's second round at the Viejas Arena in San Diego Calif. on Friday, Mar. 21. With the win the Zags will advance to the third round and face No. 1 seed Arizona on Sunday, Mar. 23. http://bit.ly/1dyJQCb

Leaking Tank Cleanup at Hanford to Begin by September 1st - The Washington State Department of Ecology has directed the federal government to begin removing radioactive waste from a leaking double-shell tank at Hanford by Sept. 1, 2014. http://bit.ly/1dyK64a



 

 

 

 

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

