Training Tip: Leave It On A Leash

This week professional trainer Jean Biggins with the Western Montana Humane Society, and Haley taught us how to teach your dog to leave it, while on a leash. This is the second part of the tip from a few weeks ago, leave it.

"Leave it means don't look at that, look at me," Biggins said.

You can teach your dog to leave it, while on a leash by following these steps:



1. Put your dog on a leash, and set an interesting object on the floor.

2. Approach the object once your dog is on its leash, as soon as the dog shows interest, stop, and make noises to get it to look back at you.

3. Once the dog looks at you reward it with a treat.



"Notice that it's important to stop before she actually gets to the item, so she's looking at the item and being encouraged to look at me getting rewarded to do so, so this is essentially what the behavior leave it is," Biggins said.

Biggins said not to teach your dog using another animal, a child, or anything really exciting.

"Use something moderately interesting, so that she can learn behavior, don't look at that look at the person, and then we can take it to more exciting things," Biggins said.



Haley, and other animals are up for adoption. For information on how you can adopt, head to the Western Montana Humane Society.