Thursday Evening's Headlines: Bomb Threat, West Yellowstone Corruption, Serial Killer Makes Appearance

Here are some stories making headlines Thursday evening around the region:

Frenchtown School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat - About 300 students were released from school Thursday after someone found a note on a bathroom mirror saying there was a bomb on campus. http://bit.ly/1j9MlCT

Sheriff's Office Evaluates West Yellowstone Police Department - The Gallatin County Sheriff is working to restore trust in the West Yellowstone Police Department. This comes after several residents raised concerns about how the police department handles criminal investigations.

http://bit.ly/1dv4mDI

Witnesses Testify in Eskew Case - Day four of the Jasmine Nicole Eskew trial saw seven key witnesses take the stand before noon, with several others taking it in the afternoon with the main focus being on September 18th, 2012 and the events following the 911 call. http://bit.ly/1dhiZQz

Payday Lender Settles Suit With Hundreds of Montanans - If you borrowed money from LoanPoint USA, you might not have to pay it back or you could be getting money back. The Kansas-based Internet payday loan company reached a settlement, agreeing to forgive hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. http://bit.ly/1oCmsuh

Suspected Serial Killer Donna Perry Makes First Appearance In Decades-Old Killings - It was a court appearance 24 years in the making and it lasted less than four minutes, but for the families of the three women Donna Perry, 62, is charged with killing, those four minutes sure mean a lot. http://bit.ly/OCCh7H

"The Show Must Go On" -- Band Members Move Forward After Accident in Richland - Band members, of "Friends and Family," were on their way to a music festival in Boise, Idaho when the driver fell asleep. Mangled mirrors, shattered glass, and a caved-in roof are all that's left of the 1998 Buick, that Holly Dahlstrom was driving. http://bit.ly/NyJjcs