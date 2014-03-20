Frenchtown School Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

About 300 students were released from school Thursday after someone found a note on a bathroom mirror saying there was a bomb on campus.

Investigators say the note was written in highlighter in the middle school boys bathroom. High school and middle school students were being held at Frenchtown Elementary and will be bused home at the end of the day. High school students were allowed to drive home. A bomb sniffing dog was brought in, but officials say nothing was found.

Paige Pavalone, from the Sheriff's Department, says law enforcement received a call 30 minutes ago from the school principal, saying a note was found in the building saying a bomb had been planted in the school.