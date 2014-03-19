Wednesday Evening's Headlines: Stabbing, Retirement Savings, Hel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Wednesday Evening's Headlines: Stabbing, Retirement Savings, Helicopter Crash Hits Home

Here are some stories making headlines Wednesday around the region:

Man Killed in Continental Gardens Stabbing - Butte-Silverbow Sheriff Ed Lester says the incident occurred at around 1:45 a.m. after a verbal argument over money broke out between the two men. Lester says the suspect allegedly pulled a large butcher knife during the argument and stabbed the victim in the neck. http://bit.ly/1iEr95d

Florence Fire Department Investigated for Alleged Criminal Activity - The Florence Volunteer Fire Department Board of Trustees launched a private investigation into alleged illegal and unethical activity within the department. In February, a former firefighter accused the chief of dispatching unqualified firefighters to wildfires and more than a dozen other illegal acts. http://bit.ly/1hylKtP

People Not Saving Enough for Retirement - A surprising 36% of workers claim to have less than a $1,000 dollars saved for retirement. Another 60% of workers aren't much better off saying they have less than $25,000 dollars saved, according to a recent national study conducted by the Employee Benefit Institute and Greenwald and Associates. http://bit.ly/1gBjijN

Airport Officials Comment on Missing Flight - At Billings Logan International Airport, travelers are saying the wait at the airport is worth it. The question on everyone's mind is, "how does a jetliner disappear into thin air?" The search for missing Malaysian Flight 370 has grown to size of the continental United States, and still, there is no closure for family members. http://bit.ly/1delTWk

Helicopter Crash Hits Close To Home For Spokane Media - Tuesday's crash in Seattle hits close to home for many who work in the Spokane media, especially those who were working almost 30 years ago. That's when a KREM-TV helicopter crashed during take-off, killing the two people on board. http://bit.ly/1d1B44M

Fatal Shooting at Pasco Home Ruled Justified - A Pasco homeowner who shot and killed a man who was trying to enter his home along Savory Drive has been ruled as justified. http://bit.ly/OysVtL

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

     

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    

