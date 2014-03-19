UPDATE: Man Killed in Continental Gardens Stabbing

A 72-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly murdered another 72-year-old man at their assisted living facility with a large butcher knife.

The incident happened at Continental Gardens in Butte this morning just before 2:00.

John Edward Grubbs Sr. is accused of stabbing another 72-year-old man in the neck with a large butcher knife, causing the man's death.

"The one witness indicated they had been arguing possibly about the victim owing the suspect some money," said Sheriff Ed Lester. "It was a verbal argument. There hadn't been any physical argument, and at some point the suspect approached the victim and stabbed him in the throat, causing a fatal injury."

According to Sheriff Lester, both Grubbs and the victim were residents at Continental Gardens, an assisted living facility where the incident occurred.

He says the men began arguing after consuming alcohol.

"This occurred apparently in a common area," Lester said. "It's not a room at the facility; it is a commons area where there are some chairs and couches for people to sit on."

When police arrived they located the suspect at the facility.

They say Grubbs didn't attempt to flee.

Residents at the facility say both the suspect and victim may have had multiple arguments in the past.

"They would fight and drink, argue and drink. John's a different person when he drinks," said residents of Continental Gardens.

"I woke and the alarm by my door was going off," said Merlyn James, a resident at Continental Gardens. "So I thought maybe there was a fire and I got up and there was police, and ambulances, and fire trucks, and everything all over."

Grubbs appeared in court this afternoon.

He is being charged with deliberate homicide and being held on $250,000 bond.

Grubbs is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 17.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.