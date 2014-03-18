Tuesday Evening's Headlines: Seattle Helicopter Crash, St. Patri - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tuesday Evening's Headlines: Seattle Helicopter Crash, St. Patrick's Day, WSU Fires Coach

Here are some of the stories making headlines Tuesday evening around the region:

UPDATE: Seattle Television Station ID's 2 Killed In Helicopter Crash - The fiery wreck happened Tuesday morning as the KOMO-TV helicopter took off from the station. The chopper went down on Broad Street and hit three vehicles, starting them on fire and spewing burning fuel down the street. http://bit.ly/1g8AZgg

Butte Celebrates St. Patrick's Day - Despite windy and snowy conditions, people of all ages waived the orange, white and green flag, tossed green beads and wished a wee bit o' luck of the Irish to onlookers. http://bit.ly/1gHAdBM

MSU Student Dies In London - A 24-year-old Montana State University student died while on an academic spring break trip with the Shakespeare's England course to London, England last week. http://bit.ly/OqOrAs

Yakama Nation Legends Casino on Lockdown after Bomb Threat - The Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation says the bomb squad will be arriving soon to evaluate and take the necessary actions regarding the bomb threat at the Legends Casino. http://bit.ly/1lMJkpj

Washington State Fires Basketball Coach Ken Bone - Washington State University Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Tuesday that men's head basketball coach Ken Bone will not return to guide the Cougars next season.  http://bit.ly/1gyMSX0



 

