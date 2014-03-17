Monday's Evening Headlines: Hammer Victim Dies; WWII Vet Honored - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Monday's Evening Headlines: Hammer Victim Dies; WWII Vet Honored; Fukushima Slideshow

Here are some of the stories making headlines Monday evening around the region:

Polson Hammer Assault Victim Dies of Injuries - A Polson man who was hit in the head with a hammer nearly two weeks ago has died of his injuries. Lake County Undersheriff Dan Yonkin said 67-year-old John Barrows of Polson died at a Kalispell hospital on Saturday. http://bit.ly/1fU8jGN

Third Snowmobile Crash Near Cook City This Week - A snowmobiler is recovering from injuries he suffered just after noon Friday in the Round Lake area near Cooke City. Park County Search and Rescue members and a Yellowstone National Park medic team provided medical treatment until Summit Air Ambulance arrived to take the man to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. http://bit.ly/1eMGwDK

Passenger Speaks Out About Emergency Plane Landing Due to Turbulence - Shayne Page of Alberta says he was aboard flight 559 of Sunwing airlines because he was on his way to a vacation in Mexico, but the flight had only just crossed over the Canadian boarder when turbulence struck. http://bit.ly/PKb7wo

World War II Veteran Honored With Medals - Sen. Walsh presented World War II medals to a veteran in Helena. The veteran - John Viereck - turns 90 on Wednesday. John Robert Viereck, a U.S. army veteran from World War II. http://bit.ly/1p5RdGo

Man Accused of Attempting to Ram Police Officers is Caught - An update Sunday on the man wanted in connection with the Yakima Police Department's latest officer-involved shooting. Police caught him around 10 o'clock Saturday night. According to officers, 45-year-old Jack Gallagher tried to run them over with his car on Friday night before he got away. http://bit.ly/1p5Ruct

SLIDESHOW: Radiation From Fukushima Daiichi To Hit The Pacific Northwest By April: A Look At The Nuclear Plant Today - Researchers say radiation from the Fukushima Nuclear Facility will hit the shores of the Pacific Northwest by April of this year. March 11th marked the third anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima As Japan tries to rebuild, Tokyo Electric Power Company is struggling with ever-increasing amounts of contaminated water at Fukushima Daiichi. http://bit.ly/1idPMVB

K-9 Unit Helps Yakima Police Chase Down Robber - A Yakima police dog is being hailed as a hero Monday after chasing down a convenience store robber Sunday night. The dog attacked the suspect and held him down so police could arrest him. http://bit.ly/1meE4hh

 

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Getting more robocalls lately? Here's what you can do

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:15:06 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

    KHQ.COM - Have you gotten one of those annoying robo-calls recently?  Despite regulations put in place to curb the telemarketers from reaching out, not everyone is following the rules.   Whether it's a home phone or a smart phone, chances are a robocaller has your number. So how can you stop them? First, join the "Do Not Call" registry at donotcall.gov. 

  • 2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    2-year-old boy dies after wandering away and falling into culvert on Yakima River

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:44 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:44:03 GMT
    PHOTO: KNDUPHOTO: KNDU

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

    KENNEWICK, Wash. - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after he wandered into the Yakima River while his father was asleep. The Tri-City Herald reports the boy died Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher says the child's father took a nap with the boy and his 3-year-old brother around 12:30 p.m. inside the family's trailer.

  • Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Grant Co. deputy charged with reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting wife back on duty

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:09:50 GMT
    Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.Suspect arrested in drive by shooting.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a deputy who plead guilty to reckless endangerment after accidentally shooting his wife last August is back on duty. The Franklin County Prosecutor initially filed felony charges against Deputy Jose Rivera following the shooting, which injured his wife. Those charges were later amended to a gross misdemeanor of reckless endangerment.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.