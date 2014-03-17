Monday's Evening Headlines: Hammer Victim Dies; WWII Vet Honored; Fukushima Slideshow

Here are some of the stories making headlines Monday evening around the region:

Polson Hammer Assault Victim Dies of Injuries - A Polson man who was hit in the head with a hammer nearly two weeks ago has died of his injuries. Lake County Undersheriff Dan Yonkin said 67-year-old John Barrows of Polson died at a Kalispell hospital on Saturday. http://bit.ly/1fU8jGN

Third Snowmobile Crash Near Cook City This Week - A snowmobiler is recovering from injuries he suffered just after noon Friday in the Round Lake area near Cooke City. Park County Search and Rescue members and a Yellowstone National Park medic team provided medical treatment until Summit Air Ambulance arrived to take the man to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. http://bit.ly/1eMGwDK

Passenger Speaks Out About Emergency Plane Landing Due to Turbulence - Shayne Page of Alberta says he was aboard flight 559 of Sunwing airlines because he was on his way to a vacation in Mexico, but the flight had only just crossed over the Canadian boarder when turbulence struck. http://bit.ly/PKb7wo

World War II Veteran Honored With Medals - Sen. Walsh presented World War II medals to a veteran in Helena. The veteran - John Viereck - turns 90 on Wednesday. John Robert Viereck, a U.S. army veteran from World War II. http://bit.ly/1p5RdGo

Man Accused of Attempting to Ram Police Officers is Caught - An update Sunday on the man wanted in connection with the Yakima Police Department's latest officer-involved shooting. Police caught him around 10 o'clock Saturday night. According to officers, 45-year-old Jack Gallagher tried to run them over with his car on Friday night before he got away. http://bit.ly/1p5Ruct

SLIDESHOW: Radiation From Fukushima Daiichi To Hit The Pacific Northwest By April: A Look At The Nuclear Plant Today - Researchers say radiation from the Fukushima Nuclear Facility will hit the shores of the Pacific Northwest by April of this year. March 11th marked the third anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Fukushima As Japan tries to rebuild, Tokyo Electric Power Company is struggling with ever-increasing amounts of contaminated water at Fukushima Daiichi. http://bit.ly/1idPMVB

K-9 Unit Helps Yakima Police Chase Down Robber - A Yakima police dog is being hailed as a hero Monday after chasing down a convenience store robber Sunday night. The dog attacked the suspect and held him down so police could arrest him. http://bit.ly/1meE4hh