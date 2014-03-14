Training Tip: Humane Harnesses

In this week's training tip from the Western Montana Humane Society, Jean Biggins and Bosco tell us about different kinds of humane harnesses.

There are three main kinds:

1. Traditional Harness: When you fit a harness on your dog, you want to make sure all the straps adjust down to fit snuggly. You should be able to get one to two fingers under the strap. This type of harness goes all the way around his body, and clips around his rib cage. It protects the dog's neck when he's walking.



2. Front-clip Harness: By clipping on the front it can actually help to discourage pulling. Training is still necessary to teach your dog to walk on a leash, but with this kind of harness, if he pulls away, it's going to twist him back towards the handler.



3. Halter: It is not a muzzle. The dog can still open his mouth, drink water, pant, or catch a ball. The harness goes over the snout and clips behind the ears, giving the handler a lot more control, just like with a halter on a horse. The dog can't pull with it the way he could with his body harness. So, this is a fantastic option for really big dogs.

The Humane Society of Western Montana has all of these harnesses and can help fit them to your pet.

Bosco is up for adoption. Click here to make him part of your family.

