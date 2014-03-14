Friday's Evening Headlines: Avalanche Victim's Honored, Hells An - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Friday's Evening Headlines: Avalanche Victim's Honored, Hells Angels Return, Cold Case Charges

Here are some of the stories making headlines Friday evening around the region:

Prayer Flags To Honor MT Jumbo Avalanche Victims - While people are still devastated and heart broken about the avalanche that killed one woman and demolished a Missoula home, one Missoulian is planning to bring happiness to the site. http://bit.ly/1fxGOhv

Man Arrested In Drug Bust On Thursday Now Facing Attempted Murder Charges From 2013 Shooting - Spokane Police say Major Crimes Detectives have requested two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder Charges for 29-year-old Stafone N. Fuentes, stemming from a shooting that happened in February 2013 at the Knitting Factory in downtown Spokane. Fuentes was one of 29 people arrested on Thursday in a major gang/drug bust that spanned four states. http://bit.ly/1nqzzSo

Hells Angels Coming Back - Hells Angels are coming back to Cody next summer. The infamous biker club held its World Run in the northwest Wyoming town in 2006. They apparently liked it enough to return. http://bit.ly/OdNYS4

Couple Arrested For Exposing Children To Drugs - Thirty one year old Anthony Freeman and twenty eight year old Sarah Hamrick were arrested this week during an investigation by the Russell Country Drug Task force. Hair samples from their eight month old child as well as three other children who lived in the home. All tested positive for drugs. http://bit.ly/1m4YBF1

Details Revealed in Hatfield Murder - According to recently released court documents, Adam Hatfield allegedly murdered his father with the use of a baseball bat. Records say authorities found blood stains in multiple areas of the cabin where Matt Hatfield, and his son, Adam, were taking care of Matt's mother. http://bit.ly/1kScupz

 

