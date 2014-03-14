Two Dead in I-15 Accident

A 42-year-old female and a male minor are dead after a single vehicle rollover accident near Melrose on Interstate 15.

Troopers say the driver, a 16-year-old male, overcorrected the vehicle causing it to roll several times. Three people, including the driver, were transported to the hospital for treatment. One was transported by Life Flight.

Our reporter on the scene says the vehicle was from Bozeman. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Butte Silver Bow County Sheriffs confirm two people are dead in an accident between Melrose and Moose Creek.

They say three other people were injured in the one-vehicle accident. The accident occurred near mile marker 94 of I-15 South.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will continue updating this story with the latest information.

