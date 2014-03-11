Apparent Suicide on Mullan Road

Missoula County Sheriff identifies the woman involved in this accident as 37-year-old Erin Rosalie Nordin of Missoula. They confirm she died of injuries sustained in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Missoula Police urge drivers and pedestrians to stay clear of Mullan Road near Reserve, after a woman apparently shot herself in her car.

Police say the incident occurred around 11 this morning, when a report of a possible injury crash led them to find a woman unresponsive in her car.

They say the woman was holding a gun in her hands and a witness at the scene reported the woman shot herself.

Responders forced their way into her vehicle and tried to administer aid.

Police are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area as an investigation is under way.







