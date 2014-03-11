Bail Set at $1 Million for Escaped Rapist Kevin Briggs

Bail is set at $1,000,000 for a convicted rapist who fled from police for weeks.

Kevin Anthony Briggs, 28 arrived back in Bozeman on Monday after waiving extradition from Portland, Ore. where he was finally arrested.



Briggs is facing four felony charges, aggravated assault, attempted sexual intercourse without consent, assault of a peace officer and escape.



"There is a possibility that Mr. Briggs could face additional or different charges than what he currently stands charged with," said Marty Lambert, Gallatin County Attorney.



Briggs was arrested in Portland, Ore. on February 21. Four days later he waived extradition.

In Gallatin County Justice court on Tuesday, County Attorney, Marty Lambert requested that Briggs' bail be set at $1,000,000 because of his flight risk.



"He is very clever. He is very resourceful. He evaded capture for weeks with a lot of law enforcement looking for him," said Lambert.



The defense did not recommend a bond amount for Briggs in court.



"There are definitely some differences here. I imagine that there will be a trial in this manner where everything will come out," said Eric Brewer, Defense Attorney.



According to court documents, Briggs was arrested on February 1 in Bozeman after an ex-girlfriend reported Briggs had sexually assaulted her.



"She was under extreme stress during the period of time before he was captured," said Lambert.



Briggs was held at the Law and Justice Center in an interview room. He was left unattended by police and walked out in a belly belt with his hands cuffed and shackles on his legs.

Briggs was on the run for nearly three weeks, allegedly traveling through Missoula and Washington state.



Lambert said charges may be filed against those who helped Briggs during his escape.



"I have received those requests for prosecution. At some point in the future you can expect some of those persons will be charged with obstructing justice," said Lambert.



Lambert said if Briggs is convicted of all four charges, he could face up 140 years in prison.

Briggs is a registered sex offender. He escaped custody twice before in Lewis and Clark county and Powell county.