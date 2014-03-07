Training Tip: Walk On A Leash

ABC FOX MONTANA brings you another training tip from our friends at the Humane Society of Western Montana. This week trainer Jean Biggins and Twizzy taught us how to teach your puppy or new dog how to walk on a leash.

Here are the steps:



1. Use a body harness. A harness gets the leash away from the dog's mouth, and stops them from tugging on it, and protects their neck.

2. Use body language, your voice, and treats to get the dog to follow.

3. Avoid pulling on the leash. If you pull, it immediately makes the dog uncomfortable, causing them not to follow.

4. Start to walk backwards, and entice them to follow with.

5. Once the dog is good at just following, you can start walking normal, still using treats, and your body language, while also keeping the leash loose.

Biggins said by following the steps of using body language, your words and treats to coax you pet along, you'll be walking your dog on a leash in no time.

If you're interested in brining Twizzy or another pet home, visit the Humane Society of Western Montana.

