Missoula Avalanche Victim Dies of Injuries

Michel Colville, one of the three victims recovered from the Missoula avalanche, has died of her injuries.

Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Travis Welsh confirmed her passing Monday morning.

Colville and her husband Fred Allendorf were buried for almost an hour on Friday after an avalanche traveling almost 120-mph hit their home.

Two children, 8-year-old Phoenix Scoles and his sister, 10-year-old Coral Scoles, were buried as well.

While Coral was able to get out very quickly, Phoenix, Colville and Allendorf were buried until rescuers could reach them.

After they were pulled out, the three were transported to St. Patrick's Hospital.

Family members said Sunday, Phoenix was in good condition and would be released shortly.

Allendorf remains in critical condition.

