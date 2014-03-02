Missoula Schools Closed Monday

University of Montana officials say classes are ON Monday, March 3, 2014.



Due to weather conditions St. Ignatius Schools will have a delayed start Monday, March 3rd. Buses will be delayed an hour and forty-five minutes. School will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Missoula Catholic Schools, Missoula International School, Sussex School, Bonner School, Hellgate Elementary School, Target Range School and Clinton School District are all closed as well.



Frenchtown school buses will be delayed two hours Monday. Classes will start at 10:20.

Students get another snow day Monday in Missoula.

Missoula County Public Schools posted the following announcement on its website Sunday night:



Based on current conditions and projected weather for Monday, March 3, 2014, school and all after-school activities have been canceled. Schools will attempt to reschedule, please check school websites for updated event information.



All Missoula County Public Schools buildings are closed Monday, March 3, 2014.