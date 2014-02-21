Training Tip: Teaching Your Dog to Lay Down

Trainer Jean Biggins shows us how easy it is to teach your dog to lay down, as shown by Bella, a Chihuahua mix.



Biggins says the first place to start is with a little piece of smelly treat, like cut up hot dog.

Put the treat right by your dog's nose and slowly move it down to her toes.

Once your dog's elbows hit the mat, say "good' and reward them with a treat.



Repeat this process, by getting your dog to sit once again, putting the treat by the nose and slowly luring them down to the mat.



Biggins says if you dog's butt pops up, it just means that you moved your hand too quickly.



She says if your struggling with this one, try a softer mat. Many dogs, particularly little dogs like Bella, won't want to lie down on the cold floor but will oblige with something soft.



And once your dog knows how to sit down on cue, you can do what are called "puppy push-ups."



"A puppy push-up is a good way of linking behaviors, which is good brain work for your dog and a great thing to do when you have a confined space but you need to keep your dog occupied, like while waiting at the vet's office," Biggins explains.

Bella, like all the stars of our Humane Society Training Tips, is up for adoption.

Head over to the Humane Society's website by clicking here to find out how you can take Bella home.

