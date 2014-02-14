Training Tip: Stop at the Door

Mariah Scheskie is a certified trainer at the Human Society of Western Montana and says training your dog to wait at the door is an easy and useful trick.

Scheskie says step one is putting yourself between your dog and the door and making them sit.

She recommends giving your dog a hand signal to wait, such as simple 'stop sign' and using the word 'wait'.

If your dogs waits while you open the door, reward your pet by letting it pass through the door.

Kodiak, the dog star of this week's training tip, is a one-and-a-half year Shepard mix looking for a good home.

