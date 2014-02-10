Training Tip of the Week: Go to Bed

In our continued partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana, Mariah Scheskie teaches us how to get your dog to "go to bed."
1. Take a treat or piece of kibble and toss it on the pets bed. As soon as he eats it you can say "good" or "yes."
2. Do this 3-5 times so they start to understand the "game."
3. Now get rid of the treat in the hand and just fake it, still saying "good" and rewarding with a treat once they are in their bed.
After doing this a few times, your pet will have learned that being on their bed is a good thing to do and soon enough you will have them sitting, lying down, and relaxing on their bed.
News
Community
Features
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.