Training Tip of the Week: Go to Bed

In our continued partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana, Mariah Scheskie teaches us how to get your dog to "go to bed."

1. Take a treat or piece of kibble and toss it on the pets bed. As soon as he eats it you can say "good" or "yes."

2. Do this 3-5 times so they start to understand the "game."

3. Now get rid of the treat in the hand and just fake it, still saying "good" and rewarding with a treat once they are in their bed.

After doing this a few times, your pet will have learned that being on their bed is a good thing to do and soon enough you will have them sitting, lying down, and relaxing on their bed.