Training Tip: How to Teach Your Dog "Drop"

In our continued partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana, Jean Biggins teaches us how to teach your dog to "Drop." She said this can some in handy if your dog gets a hold of something it should have. Rather than chasing the dog around the house, you can just tell it to drop the item.

Using a ball or toy:

1. Select two identical toys your dog likes.

2. Give him one toy.

3. Show him the other toy and say, "Drop."

4. When he drops the toy say, "Good" and give him the other toy.

Repeat until he begins to understand the command.

Using Treats:

1. Give your dog a toy.

2. Take a treat out, show it to the dog and say, "Drop."

3. When the dog drops the toy say, "Good" and reward the dog with the treat.



By practicing this, the dog gets comfortable dropping things on command and begins to understand he will be rewarded for dropping on command.

