Columbia Falls Basketball: One Coach, Two Teams

In Columbia Falls, Coach Cary Finberg is a legend. In his seventeen years coaching the Wildkats he's been to the state title game six times, winning four Class A Championships. Most coaches would be satisfied with that resume, not Finberg, who three years ago started coaching the girls team as well as the boys.

"It's definitely a unique situation the first thing people ask me is if I'm crazy and I have to answer 'yea probably'," said Columbia Falls Coach Cary Finberg.

"He's a really great coach I wouldn't be anywhere today without him," said Columbia Falls Senior Heley Belgarde.



"He's a great coach he's really fun to play for, he gets on us but I wouldn't want to play for anyone else," said Columbia Falls Senior Alex Presnell.

The reason Finberg decided to coach both programs was because his daughters were getting into high school and he knew if he just coached the boys he wouldn't get to see them play. And when the job opened up it made the decision easy.

"It's honestly a dream come true, I grew up watching him have success with the boys team and I've always wanted the chance to play for him. He's a great coach, a great guy, and I'm honored to be a part of this," said Columbia Falls Junior Ciera Finberg.

"I had the boys for a lot of years and the only chance I had to watch my daughters play would be to coach them or not coach the boys," said Finberg.

But coaching both teams does have it's challenges, like getting enough sleep.

"Not much, not much I spend a lot of time in the gym," said Finberg.

"During the season he is rarely home when we are, we get to see him maybe an hour a night," said Ciera.

And with having two teams to coach I had to ask the question, boys or girls?

"Well obviously us right?" said Ciera.

"I'm going to have to go with the girls, I don't his daughter play on the team and it seems he likes them more," said Presnell.

"My answer is I enjoy both teams I've been coaching the boys for a lot of years and they will be saying that because my daughters are on the team but at the same time the team that I enjoy the most is the team that does what I ask, the team that competes the hardest and right now both teams are doing that,"

Coach Finberg is the first coach at the Class A level to coach both guys and girls, and with both teams playing well right now it could be a very busy schedule once state tournament time rolls around.