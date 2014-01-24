Training Tip of the Week: Crate Training Cats

In our continued partnership with the Humane Society of Western Montana Jean Biggins shows us how to train a cat to enter its crate. She is assisted by 16-year-old Stubby, who is up for adoption. She is free under the seniors for seniors program.



1. Pick a crate that is large enough for your cat to get into and turn around.

2. Set up the carrier in a communal part of the house, some place where your cat likes to spend time, possibly the living room.

3. Feed your cat meals in the crate to make him/her used to being in the carrier.

4. Begin luring the cat into the carrier with treats and a verbal cue like "Go in."



5. Over time the cat will become more comfortable in the crate. You no longer need to use treats and instead can just verbally cue the cat to "Go in."





Your cat will become more comfortable entering the cage and trips to the vet will be less stressful for you and your feline friend.