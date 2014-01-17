Training Tip Of The Week: Sit Pretty

The Humane Society of Western Montana provides a safe shelter for animals in need, but they also spend a lot of time helping train pets. Every Friday ABC FOX Montana brings you a tip from professional trainers at the humane society.

Today we feature Maggie, a 5 year old pit bull-lab mix, who is looking for a loving home. Trainer Jean Biggins and Maggie show you how to teach your dog how to "sit pretty".

Here are the steps she took:

1. Start by luring your dog into a sit, by having a treat in your hand.

2. Put the treat to the dog's nose, hold it there, and slowly pull back to get her to sit pretty.

3. When she gets into a good posture reward them by telling them "good job", and give them the treat.

4. Over time you can just pretend to have a treat, and turn it into completely different hand signals, instead of using a treat to get her to sit pretty.

To learn more about adopting Maggie or the humane society's free behavior helpline and other reward-based training classes visit the Humane Society of Western Montana.