Training Tip of the Week: Shake

ABC FOX MONTANA is pleased to announce we are the exclusive media sponsor of the Humane Society of Western Montana.



The Humane Society provides a safe shelter for animals in need, but the group also spends much time training pets. Starting this week we will be featuring an adoptable pet and a training tip every Friday.

This week Jean Biggins, CPDT-KA, used Maggie to demonstrate how to teach a dog to shake.

Here are the steps she took:

1. Take a smelly, delicious treat and hold it in your hand low to her paw. When she uses her paw to touch your hand as if to get the treat say, "Yes," or "Good," and give her the treat.

2. After a few rounds of that, do the same motion, but do not have a treat in your hand. When the dog paws at your hand say, "Yes," or "Good," and give her a treat.

3. When the dog is doing this correctly eight out of ten times, you can introduce the word "shake." Say, "Shake," hold out your hand and reward the dog with a treat for shaking.

Biggins said this is not only cute, but also gets your dog used to offering you its paws.

"It is pretty cute and fun. It's also useful this time of year especially when you need to wash your dogs' paws. If she just offers her paws to me, then I don't have to be grabbing them," Biggins said. "She's more comfortable with giving her paws to me because we've been practicing and it's something she's being rewarded for doing."



Maggie is up for adoption to learn more about how you can make her part of your family, visit the Humane Society of Western Montana.