Training Tip of the Week: Shake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Training Tip of the Week: Shake

MISSOULA -

ABC FOX MONTANA is pleased to announce we are the exclusive media sponsor of the Humane Society of Western Montana.

The Humane Society provides a safe shelter for animals in need, but the group also spends much time training pets. Starting this week we will be featuring an adoptable pet and a training tip every Friday.

This week Jean Biggins, CPDT-KA, used Maggie to demonstrate how to teach a dog to shake. 

Here are the steps she took:

1. Take a smelly, delicious treat and hold it in your hand low to her paw. When she uses her paw to touch your hand as if to get the treat say, "Yes," or "Good," and give her the treat.

2. After a few rounds of that, do the same motion, but do not have a treat in your hand. When the dog paws at your hand say, "Yes," or "Good," and give her a treat.

3. When the dog is doing this correctly eight out of ten times, you can introduce the word "shake." Say, "Shake," hold out your hand and reward the dog with a treat for shaking.

Biggins said this is not only cute, but also gets your dog used to offering you its paws.

"It is pretty cute and fun. It's also useful this time of year especially when you need to wash your dogs' paws. If she just offers her paws to me, then I don't have to be grabbing them," Biggins said. "She's more comfortable with giving her paws to me because we've been practicing and it's something she's being rewarded for doing."

Maggie is up for adoption to learn more about how you can make her part of your family, visit the Humane Society of Western Montana.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:22 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:59:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.

  • Prosecutor: Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims

    Prosecutor: Kansas militia members wanted to kill Muslims

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:05:19 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:47 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Eugene Stein. Stein is one of three members of a militia group are standing trial o...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP File). FILE - This Oct. 14, 2016 booking photo provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Patrick Eugene Stein. Stein is one of three members of a militia group are standing trial o...
    A prosecutor says three militia members plotted to bomb a Kansas mosque and apartment complex housing Somali immigrants to kill as many Muslims as possible.
    A prosecutor says three militia members plotted to bomb a Kansas mosque and apartment complex housing Somali immigrants to kill as many Muslims as possible.

  • 911 calls show quick reaction to Florida bridge collapse

    911 calls show quick reaction to Florida bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 22 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:05:01 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:33 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP). Florida International University President Mark B. Rosenberg, right, students and faculty staff lead a procession on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, as part of a vigil hosted by the FIU student Government Association in M...(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP). Florida International University President Mark B. Rosenberg, right, students and faculty staff lead a procession on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, as part of a vigil hosted by the FIU student Government Association in M...
    Audio files released Thursday show that police and rescue workers arrived at the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse near a Florida university campus even before witnesses could finish making 911 calls for help.
    Audio files released Thursday show that police and rescue workers arrived at the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse near a Florida university campus even before witnesses could finish making 911 calls for help.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Autopsy released for couple allegedly killed by their son

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:48:52 GMT

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

    Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:05:03 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:22:50 GMT

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

    MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing. 

  • Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Name released of Missoula woman found beaten

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:50:35 GMT

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

    MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head. 

  • UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    UPDATE: 3-year-old found

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:54 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:54:20 GMT

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

    MANHATTAN- Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old child. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the girl's name is Logan and went missing in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. She's described as wearing a white shirt with a green dinosaur, jeans and no shoes. She has brown hair. Call 911 if you see her.

  • Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Dead infant found in crawl space of Pennsylvania home, parents charged

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:53:38 GMT

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

    SINKING SPRING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania couple is facing criminal charges after police found the body of an infant believed to be their 6-month-old daughter in a crawl space at their apartment. Police went to their apartment complex in Springfield Township late Monday on a tip from a relative who had heard stories from the father about the couple's child having died. 

  • MSU student raising money to help African village

    MSU student raising money to help African village

    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:39 AM EDT2018-03-22 14:39:35 GMT

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

    One MSU student is taking it upon himself to help children in Africa and he needs your help in raising money.

  • Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Missoula pet owners react to accidental dog poisoning

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:45:47 GMT

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

    Missoula dog owners are keeping a close eye on their pets after a dog reportedly got into a packet of rat poison on a popular walking trail.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.