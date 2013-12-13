Life Flight Network to Open Air Medical Base in Butte

Life Flight Network announced plans today to open a new air medical base at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte. The base plans to open by January 15, 2014.

LFN's CEO Michael Griffiths states, "Life Flight Network seeks opportunities to provide much-needed air medical resources to rural communities. Our fast and safe critical care air medical transport capabilities will greatly enhance patient care for the citizens of Butte and Western Montana."

The new base will feature one of the company's new "Koala" helicopters. This aircraft is equipped with synthetic vision, night vision, satellite weather tracking, and in-flight video with a cockpit recording system. The helicopter can transport a two-person critical care team and two patients. LFN will also provide fixed-wing transport to reach residents in adverse weather conditions.

The company plans to hire 14 employees for the Butte base, including Flight Nurses, Flight Paramedics, Pilots and Mechanics.

The base will be ready to handle air medical transport 24 hours a day, seven days a week.