Bozeman's Wrestling Triplets

Michael, Douglas, and Kyle Bertelsen have always been close. The triplets say playing sports with each other gives them an edge.





"We've always gone through the same things together. It's made us strong as individuals and as a group. It's something that we can overcome anything," said senior wrestler Douglas Bertelsen.





"Having that camaraderie at home too just having people always there to push you and make you better it's been helpful for a competitive and intellectual advantage," said Michael Bertelsen.









Kyle hasn't wrestled since the seventh grade. His brothers have taught him to become a better wrestler.





"They've really taken me under their wing and helped me a lot in learning especially preseason learning to wrestle learning the fundamentals it's helped me become closer with them because I've never had this experience with them before," said Kyle Bertelsen.





The brothers will go to different colleges next year, but they say it'll be a good experience.





"It's going to be weird because we've always been a group and for once it's going to be an individual experience for me so it's going to be nice but it's going to be weird not having the support I've always had," said Kyle Bertelsen.





"We've decided to go to the military but different schools right now I'm applying to the service academies and looking at NRTC as well and Douglas is looking at the marines and Kyle is looking at NRTC as well so it's going to be different," said Michael Bertelsen.





"It'll be a change for me to be on my own but I've always pushed myself to try new things," said Douglas Bertelsen.

