Glacier Ready for CMR

On a brisk evening in Kalispell the Glacier Wolfpack are preparing to play in their third straight state semifinal game. But this team was not predicted to be here, after losing a number of talented seniors Glacier was expected to take a step back in 2013.

"We knew we would be ranked pretty low, and we had a really tough early season schedule and these kids really stepped up and wanted to prove all the doubters wrong and prove all the nay sayers wrong," said Glacier Head Coach Grady Bennett.

And the Wolfpack did just that. Behind a dynamic offense and a pursuing defense Glacier was beaten only once a 27-12 loss to Bozeman.

"Yea we have had a great year, first team in Kalispell history to win ten games and that's an amazing accomplishment for us and it's been good hopefully we can keep it going another week," said Senior Evan Epperly.

Someone's streak will end on Friday night, as Glacier heads into the semifinal matchup with eight straight wins. After starting the season 0-4 CMR has reeled off seven wins in a row.

"I mean what they have done to start out 0-4, the kids, coaches and as a program they could've just hung it up but obviously they didn't do that," said Bennett.

Glacier players and coaches have their eyes set on a state title, something the school hasn't done in it's first seven years and something the city of Kalispell hasn't seen in quite some time.

"You have to go back to 1970 for the last championship and that one was decided by a vote so there was no playoffs, so you actually have to go back to 1958-59 for the last on field championship for Kalispell. It's been a long time so really for the community it would be big," said Bennett.

"I know the team really wants it bad, last year was a hard ending but we have used that gotten better and learned from it and we are going to be a hard team to beat," said Senior Todd Ogden.

Glacier and CMR kickoff Friday night and the winner will play for the state championship against the winner of the Bozeman and Billings Skyview.

