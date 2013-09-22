The Griz Handle Panhandle State

The University of Montana handled Oklahoma Panhandle State on Saturday with an easy 47-17 win. They are now 3-0 for the season.

The Griz scored less than a minute into the game with a 17 yard pass from Jordan Johnson to Ellis Henderson. Johnson didn't stay in long though, with Shay Smithwick-Hann coming in late in the first quarter and scoring two more touchdowns giving the Griz a 31-0 lead to end the first.

Coach Delaney gave some of the younger players game time replacing most of the starting lineup and giving everyone who suited up a chance to play. OPSU scored two touchdowns in the second but those would be their only points for the day.

UM scored on six of their first seven possessions. The Griz had 128 passing yards with 262 rushing, while Oklahoma passed for 58 with only 136 rushing. John Nguyen led with 144 yards rushing on 22 attempts.

Next week the Griz will be traveling to Northern Arizona.