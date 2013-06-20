Missoula EOD Team Disrupts Suspicious Box

Thursday morning, the Missoula Police Department's explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team disrupted a suspicious box that could have been a bomb left underneath a car.



Police said they responded to Kettlehouse Brewery on Myrtle Street around 8:30 a.m.



They said the City-County/Missoula Int. Airport EOD team used an X-ray camera to examine the metal military surplus box left underneath a car parked outside Kettlehouse.



They said the box was labeled with "high explosive" warnings, so the EOD team used a water cannon to disrupt the box, ensuring they wouldn't trigger an explosion if they opened it.



Police said the box was filled with road flares and other emergency supplies.



Capt. Chris Odlin of the Missoula Police Dept. said, "We'll conduct an investigation, if we think that somebody was truly trying to make us think it was a bomb, they could be charged with a crime, but if it's just somebody left something they discarded and back by the car and somebody pushed it under the car, it could be pretty harmless."



Kettlehouse and the bakery that shares the building and other businesses were shut down during the incident.