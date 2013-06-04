Grant Ends, MCPS Still Offers Arabic Course To High Schools

Paxson Elementary is not the only Missoula County public school experimenting with language programs.

Hellgate High School is continuing an Arabic class that was originally offered to students through a grant program.

An international teacher taught Arabic at the school for the past few years.

The grant program is over, but the district has decided to hire an Arabic teacher who will travel to high schools around the district teaching Arabic to students.

Hellgate High School Principal, Lisa Hendrix said the school encourages students to take language courses.

"We feel that understanding of people is a step toward peace, a step towards better economics, a step toward being a greener culture," Hendrix said. "It all blends in together."

Arabic is one of six languages being taught at the school, including Chinese, French, German, Spanish and Latin.