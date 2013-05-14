Wildfire Continues to Burn Near Philipsburg

BUTTE - Several structures are lost and homeowners remain evacuated as a wildfire continues to burn four miles southeast of Philipsburg.



The Granite County Sheriff's Department tells ABC FOX Montana that the Rumsey Gulch Fire has burned 4 to 6 structures. Those buildings include primary residences and outbuildings. Multiple homeowners have also been evacuated, but the sheriff is allowing those individuals to go back to their homes briefly on Tuesday to retrieve important belongings.



The Rumsey Gulch Fire was first reported around 6:20 Monday evening and has charred 400 acres. Firefighters from Granite County, state and federal agencies are working together to contain this blaze, which is burning in the Rumsey and Summer Gulch areas. Two helicopters, eight fire engines, and two hand crews are battling it.



Meanwhile, the nearby Pioneer Fire is still burning in the Alder Creek area and along Highway 43. The fire measures 45 acres. It was first reported around 3:30 Monday afternoon



Officials are asking travelers, who are driving in these areas, to be cautious to provide safety of firefighters. They also say now is a good time for residents to assess their homes and property to see if they are defendable against wildfires.