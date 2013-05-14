Burglaries reported in Turah

TURAH -Three additional burglaries have been reported near Highway 10 East in the Turah neighborhood.

After initial reports were taken from victims of attempted home break-ins on Mother's Day evening, three more victims report that their homes have been burglarized and items have been stolen.



Suspects entered the residences during in the evening of May 12th or early morning May 13th and stole items include purses, cash, credit cards, a laptop computer and a camera.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is seeking any information related to these burglaries. If you have information that could help solve a crime, please call Five Valleys Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.