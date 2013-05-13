Crimestoppers: Can you ID Me?

MISSOULA - Crime Stoppers is seeking your help in identifying three individuals suspected of felony credit card fraud that took place in Missoula on May 2, 2013.



The suspects spent approximately $20,000 on two stolen credit cards at 12 stores, primarily purchasing high-end electronics. An employee at one of the stores observed two individuals who used the cards. The individuals said they were from Brazil and were buying the items as wedding gifts for their children. The 3 suspects are described as follows:



• One male, Hispanic, dark hair, brown eyes, athletic build, short box beard with mustache – younger, perhaps 20s

• One male, Hispanic with lighter hair and eyes, approximately 5'7" with a stocky build – older, perhaps 40s

• One female, Hispanic, long straight black hair, approximately 5'2" -5'3" tall with brown eyes – older, attractive, perhaps 40s



All three spoke English with a Spanish accent and also spoke Spanish. They appear to be driving a late 2000's model Honda CRV, dark grey or a similar type of vehicle.



If you can identify the people in these photos or if you have any other information that could help police solve this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 721-4444 in Missoula and Mineral Counties or 363-0062 in Ravalli County.